US offers $15M reward for disrupting Houthi finances

Shafaq News/ The US State Department announced a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial networks of Yemen’s Houthi movement, (Ansarallah).

The US Rewards for Justice program has accused the Iran-backed Houthi group of orchestrating attacks on US forces, regional allies, and international maritime traffic. Since 2023, the Houthis have launched multiple drone and missile strikes targeting US Navy vessels and have fired hundreds of rockets at Israel since the Gaza war began. These actions are part of the Iranian Axis of Resistance, along with Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).

The US re-designated the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on March 4, 2025, under Executive Order 14175 as amended, pursuant to Executive Order 14175 issued on January 22, 2025. The designation blocks all Houthi-related assets under US jurisdiction and prohibits American citizens and entities from conducting transactions with the group.