US navy aids 10+ stranded Indian sailors

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States rescued 14 Indian sailors stranded in the Arabian Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Sunday, adding that all were in stable medical condition.

Additional details about the rescue operation, the vessel involved, or the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

U.S. naval forces operating in the Middle East supported the rescue of 14 Indian mariners stranded in the Arabian Sea, June 14.Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/Ieo1DksTZR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 14, 2026

Earlier this week, tensions heightened between Washington and New Delhi following the deaths of three Indian seafarers aboard the oil tanker M/T Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.

India has protested the incident, with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conveying to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that “such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.” Washington, meanwhile, has defended its operations, arguing that commercial vessels must comply with instructions from US forces enforcing a blockade on Iranian oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.