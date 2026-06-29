US marshals 50K troops across Middle East

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has more than 50,000 personnel deployed across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Monday, noting that forces remain “vigilant and ready” for any regional escalation.

During a visit to Beirut, Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Army Commander General Rudolf Heikal, with discussions focused on implementing the “historic” Lebanon-Israel framework agreement recently signed in Washington.

Cooper also visited US forces stationed in Israel, where he reviewed ongoing operations and commended service members for their performance and operational contributions.

During an ongoing trip to the Middle East, Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, engaged senior civilian and military leaders in Israel and Lebanon. While in Lebanon, Cooper and his staff met with President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Armed Forces Commanding General Rodolphe Haykal.… pic.twitter.com/9KRSJyNJIR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 29, 2026

Last week, Lebanon and Israel inked a US-brokered framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange for the Lebanese army’s deployment and the disarmament of armed groups, though Hezbollah and other political factions rejected the deal as a threat to Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli officials previously maintained that no withdrawal will take place before Hezbollah disarms, while leaked details of a reported secret security annex indicate Israeli forces would retain operational freedom in southern Lebanon without a fixed withdrawal timetable. The Lebanese army is expected to begin deploying to the first two pilot zones under US supervision as implementation of the agreement gets underway.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far