Al-Anbar launches $100%-private cement project

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Authorities in Iraq's western al-Anbar province began constructing Iraq's first 100% privately owned cement plant, a project expected to produce one million tons of cement annually and create at least 5,000 jobs, Moaid al-Dulaimi, spokesperson for al-Anbar local government, told Shafaq News on Monday.

Construction is currently 27-30% complete, he said, adding that the facility, the Ramadi Cement Plant, will use German machinery and chemicals, and is being supervised by Swiss technical specialists to ensure international engineering standards.

The developer, Sada Al-Nujoom for Contracting and Oil Services, has also built a dedicated 26-megawatt power station to supply the project without drawing electricity from al-Anbar's allocation on the national grid.