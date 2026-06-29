Iraq’s security foils $300K Egyptian artifact sale in Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi security forces in Basra arrested four people accused of attempting to sell a statue believed to date back to ancient Egyptian civilization, thwarting a deal valued at $300,000, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The statue was transferred to specialized authorities for examination to determine its authenticity and historical significance. Investigators are also working to establish how the artifact reached Basra and whether additional individuals were involved in its alleged trafficking or smuggling.

Iraq has recovered more than 40,000 artifacts in 2024 and 2025 through domestic seizures and international repatriation campaigns, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities.

Under Iraq’s Antiquities Law No. 55 of 2002, individuals who fail to hand over archaeological finds to the state within 30 days face penalties of up to 10 years in prison, in addition to fines worth twice the estimated value of the objects. The law also imposes prison terms of up to 15 years for the theft of antiquities and heritage property.

Read more: A race against time: Restoring Iraq's lost history