Martinelli late winner sends Brazil past Japan

Shafaq News- Houston

Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-minute winner as Brazil beat Japan 2-1 in Houston on Monday to reach the World Cup Round of 16 after surviving a major scare.

Japan led through Kaishu Sano in the first half before Casemiro equalized after the break, but Martinelli struck late to keep the five-time champions alive in the knockout stage.

Brazil will face the winner of Ivory Coast vs Norway in the Round of 16.

Brazil entered the match as Group C winners, while Japan reached the knockouts as Group F runners-up. The tie also carried recent history after Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a friendly in October, their first win over the Selecao in 14 meetings.

Carlo Ancelotti kept the same Brazil starting lineup that beat Scotland 3-0 in the final group match, while Japan used a five-man defensive structure to limit Brazil’s space.

Japan’s plan worked for long spells. Hajime Moriyasu’s side stayed compact, denied Brazil clean central routes, and looked to break quickly when possession turned over. The first major blow came in the 29th minute, when Sano drilled Japan ahead to put Brazil under immediate knockout pressure.

Brazil had more possession before halftime but struggled to turn control into clear chances, with Japan’s defensive shape forcing Ancelotti’s side into wider and slower attacks.

The equalizer arrived in the 55th minute. Casemiro met Gabriel’s delivery and headed Brazil level, giving the favorites a route back into the match. Brazil increased the tempo after the goal, with Ancelotti turning to his bench for urgency and attacking movement.

The match appeared to be heading beyond 90 minutes before Martinelli delivered the decisive moment, scoring late to break Japan’s resistance and send Brazil through, and sparing Brazil from extra time and avoided a knockout shock that had looked possible for much of the match.