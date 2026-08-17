Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets returns in first coaching role

Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona football club legend Sergio Busquets has returned to the club as assistant coach of Barça Atlètic, beginning his coaching career alongside reserve-team manager Juliano Belletti.

The 38-year-old will work with Belletti while completing his coaching qualifications, with Barcelona saying he will bring his experience and football knowledge to the development of the club’s young players.

Busquets retired after two and a half seasons with Inter Miami, returning to Barcelona three years after ending his 15-season spell with the club.

A La Masia graduate, he made 722 appearances for Barcelona, the third-highest total in club history, and won 32 trophies, including nine LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Barça Atlètic compete in Spain’s fourth tier, with Busquets joining Belletti’s staff as the reserve side seeks promotion while continuing to develop players for the first team.