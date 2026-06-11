CENTCOM strikes third vessel transporting Iranian oil

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces disabled a third commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman this week after it violated the blockade on Iran by transporting Iranian oil, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday.

An American aircraft, the Command said, fired two Hellfire missiles at the engine room of the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer when its crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions while transiting the Gulf of Oman.

Since the blockade began on April 13, US forces have acted against nine vessels classified as non-compliant, redirected 135 ships that followed instructions, and allowed 42 humanitarian voyages to continue. The restrictions apply to vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal facilities in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Earlier today, India confirmed that three of its sailors had been killed in one of the incidents, with the Ministry of External Affairs revealing that it had formally protested to Washington over the targeting of three vessels linked to Indian interests. Two of the ships were already under sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while the third had been designated as non-compliant.

India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways also reported that 13 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, while more than 18,000 Indian seafarers are currently operating across the Gulf region.