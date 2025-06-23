US media: Iran coordinated Al-Udeid strike with Qatar, hinted alert to Washington

Shafaq News/ Iran coordinated in advance with Qatari officials ahead of its strike on Al-Udeid Air Base to reduce casualties, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing three Iranian officials.

The base, which hosts over 10,000 US troops, is the largest American military installation in the Middle East.

Axios reported that the Trump administration had prior knowledge of Iran’s plan to target the base.

Fox News, citing US military sources, reported that American forces anticipated the strike and were on alert. The sources said the attack did not come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in an official statement that Al-Udeid Air Base was evacuated “in accordance with established security and precautionary procedures,” and reported no injuries or casualties among Qatari or allied forces.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the strike under the name “Operation Glad Tidings of Victory,” stating it used “powerful, destructive missiles” in response to recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Tehran described as a “blatant violation of international law.”

The IRGC stressed that the strike did not pose a direct threat to Qatar and was carried out under the orders of Iran’s senior military leadership and with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.