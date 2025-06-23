Iraq warns of dangerous escalation following Iranian strike on US base in Qatar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over the expanding military escalation in the region, warning that the Iranian missile attack on Qatar could significantly worsen regional tensions.

In a statement, the ministry said it is “closely monitoring the serious and accelerating escalation unfolding across the region,” noting that the attack on Qatar marks a development Iraq had long cautioned against, given the risks it poses to the security and stability of the entire Middle East.

“This escalation signals a dangerous and unprecedented shift in the pace of the conflict,” the ministry warned, reiterating Baghdad’s concern that the involvement of new parties in the confrontation could lead to broader regional warfare and further deterioration of security dynamics.

“We renew our call for restraint and the need to unite efforts to halt this dangerous escalation,” the statement continued, urging all parties to prioritize reason, mutual interests, and the protection of regional populations.

On Monday evening, Iran launched ballistic missiles at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in what the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described as retaliation for American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from Gulf states.