US kills Al-Qaeda commander in Syria

Shafaq News/ A US airstrike killed a senior Al-Qaeda leader in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday.

In a statement, CENTCOM said its forces had killed Mohammad Yusuf Ziya Talay, a key military commander of Hurras Al-Din, an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria that had declared its dissolution.

The US military had previously announced the killing of another Hurras Al-Din leader on February 22.