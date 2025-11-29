US halts asylum decisions, freezes Afghan visas after White House shooting

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States halted all asylum decisions on Saturday following the shooting incident that killed a National Guard member.

The suspect — 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal — reportedly entered the United States in 2021 through a special resettlement program created after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Joseph Edlow, director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), said on X that all asylum decisions have been suspended until authorities ensure that “every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.” He emphasized that “the safety of the American people always comes first.”

The US Department of State also ordered the suspension of visa issuance for all holders of Afghan passports.

The announcement comes hours after President Donald Trump pledged to "permanently pause migration" to the US from all "third-world countries".

It remains unclear whether the new restrictions are temporary or will evolve into long-term policy. Relevant agencies continue to investigate Wednesday’s shooting.