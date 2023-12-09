US government does not allow Palestinian FM to speak to press: Saudi FM

Shafaq News/ The Biden administration has imposed restrictions on Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki limiting his ability to engage with media, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Friday.

“The US government has imposed restrictions on his Excellency that does not allow him to respond to media questions or to engage with the media,” Prince Faisal told reporters during a press conference in Washington. He suggested that there could be legal ramifications for the Palestinian diplomat if he spoke to media.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller denied that any such restrictions were imposed.