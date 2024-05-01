Turkiye joins South Africa's genocide case against Israel at World Court

Shafaq News/ Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Wednesday that Turkiye would be joining South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a joint press conference with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara, Fidan stated that Turkiye's decision to intervene officially in the case comes after thorough legal preparations, highlighting that only Nicaragua and Colombia have taken concrete steps so far by applying to the international court regarding this matter.

"Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ to implement this political decision," Fisan said, affirming Ankara's continued "support the Palestinian people in all circumstances."

"Coercive measures against Israel are essential."

A delegation of 15 legal experts from Turkiye recently presented a file in The Hague detailing Israel's alleged war crimes. The file included evidence gathered from Gaza, including testimonies from the injured, civilians, and journalists reporting on Israeli attacks.

South Africa's case before the ICJ accuses Israel of perpetuating genocide in the Gaza Strip. The court has urged Israel to take immediate humanitarian actions in Gaza.

Fidan expressed concern over the international community's delay in addressing the situation in Gaza, where people are suffering from hunger, and atrocities are reportedly being committed against civilians.

He warned countries endorsing Israel's actions and emphasized the need for justice and humanitarian principles to prevail in resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine.