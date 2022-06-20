Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israel PM says thwarted Iranian attacks in Turkey, suspects arrested

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-20T17:10:06+0000
Israel PM says thwarted Iranian attacks in Turkey, suspects arrested

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel and Turkey have already thwarted several attempts by “Iran-backed terrorists” to attack Israelis and arrested suspects.

“The operational efforts with the Turkish security forces have borne fruit. In recent days, in a joint Israeli-Turkish effort, we thwarted a number of terrorist attempts and numerous terrorists were arrested on Turkish ground,” Bennett said according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We are continuing to work together with the goal of bringing the situation in Turkey and Israeli tourism back to normal. We have to finish the counterterrorism operations,” Bennett added.

“The days in which [Iran] funded terror, equips terrorists, trains and sends them, and is left unscathed is over. Now, the one sending [terrorists] pays. We will go anywhere we need to.”

Last week, Israel warned its citizens against traveling to Turkey, citing the danger of possible Iranian “revenge attacks” after the assassination of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Colonel Sayad Khodai.

Tensions between the two countries have heightened in recent weeks amid a shadow war where Israel targets Iran’s military personnel and officials and scientists related to the country’s nuclear program, and Iran retaliates by targeting Israelis abroad.

related

Turkish diplomat: Iran is a threat to Israel, Turkey

Date: 2022-04-13 08:03:37
Turkish diplomat: Iran is a threat to Israel, Turkey

Iranian kidnapping of Israelis said thwarted in Turkey last month

Date: 2022-06-12 21:42:53
Iranian kidnapping of Israelis said thwarted in Turkey last month

Turkey, Israel foil Iranian assassination attempt on Israeli businessman - report

Date: 2022-02-11 12:29:30
Turkey, Israel foil Iranian assassination attempt on Israeli businessman - report

Turkey planned Syria military operation after Russian troops withdrew over Ukraine

Date: 2022-06-04 21:21:01
Turkey planned Syria military operation after Russian troops withdrew over Ukraine

Iran has 3,000 ballistic missiles, many that can reach Israel - US general

Date: 2022-03-16 05:45:55
Iran has 3,000 ballistic missiles, many that can reach Israel - US general

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

Date: 2021-05-20 21:36:27
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

Turkey to lift travel ban with Iraq on conditions

Date: 2020-06-13 09:37:55
Turkey to lift travel ban with Iraq on conditions

A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded in southern Israel

Date: 2021-04-22 05:40:40
A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded in southern Israel