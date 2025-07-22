US eases Syria sanctions, resumes Gaza ceasefire talks

Shafaq News – Washington

The US State Department announced, on Tuesday, a major shift in Middle East policy under the “America First” framework, aiming to redefine national interests and global engagement priorities.

At a press briefing attended by Shafaq News, Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the easing of select sanctions on Syria, explaining the move as an opportunity for Damascus to pursue stability under conditions that have been clear from the beginning.

Bruce said the administration is reassessing Syria’s role in the international community as part of a wider review to gauge whether it can function as a responsible state actor. She also noted that all Syrian factions have agreed to halt hostilities, urging the government to lead by prosecuting perpetrators of violence, including those within its own institutions.

On Gaza, Bruce relayed that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has restarted ceasefire negotiations alongside efforts to secure sustained humanitarian access, while blaming Hamas for derailing the previous truce by manipulating aid shortages for political leverage.

The spokesperson condemned the recent killing of over 30 civilians near the Zikim crossing as a direct outcome of what she described as Hamas’ calculated exploitation of humanitarian need.

Bruce also confirmed the US withdrawal from UNESCO, citing the agency’s recognition of Palestine and what Washington views as persistent institutional bias against Israel.