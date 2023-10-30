US drones target IRGC sites near Al-Bukamal, close to Iraqi borders

Shafaq News /Security sources reported on Monday that American drones targeted two sites and trucks belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Al-Sukkariya area within Al-Bukamal, Syria, adjacent to the Iraqi borders.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that 'at 4:39 AM on October 30, 2023, six airstrikes were heard on the Syrian side at the Syrian border crossing and its surroundings. After inquiries from the Syrian side, it was revealed that 5 refrigerated trailer trucks with Syrian plates and drivers of Syrian nationality were targeted by drones.'"