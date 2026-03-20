US considers options targeting Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States is weighing options to occupy or blockade Iran’s Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to US media reports citing informed sources.

Axios reported on Friday, citing four sources familiar with the matter, that the administration is examining measures targeting the island, which handles the majority of Iran’s oil exports. The Strait of Hormuz, located south of Iran, is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes for global energy supplies.

Kharg Island, a small territory of about 20 square kilometers off Iran’s Bushehr coast, serves as the country’s main oil export terminal, accounting for roughly 90% of its crude shipments.

A White House official said President Donald Trump has not ruled out military options but has no current plans to deploy ground troops. “He retains all options as commander-in-chief and does not publicly detail military strategy,” the official said, adding that US forces are capable of striking the island if required.

The reported plans follow earlier US military action on March 13, when Washington targeted military facilities on Kharg Island. Trump stated at the time that the island’s military infrastructure had been “totally obliterated,” while oil facilities were deliberately not struck.

Trump has also warned that the United States could reconsider targeting energy infrastructure if Iran interferes with maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have continued to signal potential action against vessels transiting the waterway.

The United States also decided to expand its military presence in the region. US officials told CBS that additional Marines and naval assets, including the USS Boxer amphibious group, are being deployed to the Middle East, while Pentagon planners have prepared scenarios for the possible deployment of ground forces inside Iran.

These developments come amid continued Iranian threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil supplies, and growing concerns over broader disruption to energy markets.

Iran’s armed forces issued direct threats against US and Israeli personnel worldwide. Military spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to state television, that Iranian forces would pursue officials, commanders, and soldiers “wherever they are,” including in civilian locations such as tourist sites.