US strike targets Iran’s Kharg Island as oil infrastructure warnings escalate

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States targeted military fortifications on Iran’s Kharg Island on Saturday, warning that energy infrastructure could become the second target.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the US attack on Kharg Island —located about 25 km off Iran’s southwestern coast and roughly 483 km northwest of the Strait of Hormuz— struck military defensive positions and the Joushan naval base without damaging oil facilities.

US President Donald Trump said American forces had “obliterated” Iranian military targets on Kharg Island and warned that oil infrastructure there could be attacked next, accusing Tehran of seeking an agreement he said Washington would reject.

Iranian officials said any attack on the country’s oil or economic infrastructure would prompt strikes on facilities linked to the United States across the region.

The commander of the aerospace force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also revealed that the accuracy of Iranian missile strikes had doubled over the past 48 hours.

The escalation follows coordinated US and Israeli attacks launched against Iran on February 28, which triggered a wider confrontation across the region and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.

At least 13 American soldiers have been killed since the start of the conflict, according to reported figures, including six crew members of an aerial refueling aircraft that crashed in Iraq on March 12.

Estimates by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) as of March 13 recorded 4,765 casualties in Iran, including 205 children, while 20 hospitals, 36 schools, and 98 residential buildings or neighborhoods have been damaged. At least 3.2 million people have been internally displaced across the country.