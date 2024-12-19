US committed to political transition in Syria, advocates for people's right to “choose their path”

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that the United States remains committed to Syria's transitional process, stressing that it will not allow the country to become a “base for terrorism.”

In a statement, Blinken emphasized efforts to align Syria's neighbors and the international community on the country's future. “Our focus in the region is to support the Syrian people as they transition away from Assad’s brutal dictatorship. This is not choosing a path for Syria, but making sure the Syrian people have the opportunity to choose their path forward,” he pointed out.

“A transitional government must be inclusive and non-sectarian. It should uphold and protect the rights of all Syrians, including minorities and women. It should preserve critical state institutions and deliver essential services,” he added. “It should ensure that Syria does not pose a threat to its neighbors by serving as a base for terrorism, or ally with groups like ISIS.”

Meanwhile, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen urged Syria's new leadership to conduct "free and fair" elections at the end of the transitional phase.

Pedersen further affirmed that the United Nations supports a political transition through a “credible” process aimed at lifting sanctions on Syria, explaining, “We need immediate humanitarian assistance, but we also need to make sure that Syria can be rebuilt, that we can see economic recovery and that we can hopefully see the beginning where we start the process to end sanctions.”

“There is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria. A new Syria that, in line with Security Council resolution 2254, will adopt a new constitution that will ensure that there is a social contract, a new social contract for all Syrians. And that we will have free and fair elections when that time comes after a transitional period, also in line with Security Council resolution 2254,” he added.