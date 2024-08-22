US brothers sentenced to prison after a brawl with security forces in Dubai

Shafaq News/ Two US brothers were sentenced to serve time in a Dubai jail following their arrest after drunkenly attacking security officers in Dubai.

According to Detained in Dubai, an organization that provides assistance to those dealing with legal issues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ohio brothers Joseph and Joshua Lopez were sentenced to a month in jail time for drinking alcohol on a yacht.

The outlet said the brothers are "facing time in some of the world's most notorious prisons."

According to the organization, Joseph Lopez is a 24-year-old Air Force veteran and social media influencer, who currently holds the title of "Mr. Louisiana." Joseph Lopez intended to visit Dubai for two weeks before preparing to train for the Mister USA competition, per the outlet.

The New York Post reported that the influencer had hoped to shoot new content for social media in the Middle East's "City of Gold." The 24-year-old has amassed around 300K followers on Instagram and TikTok.

The brothers visited Bla Bla Dubai, a nightclub located near the Dubai Marina, on June 2. At some point during the night, the Lopez brothers were invited to a hotel "after party" by an Uber driver, per the organization, which reported that the brothers were given "platters of food, sparklers and drinks that were not requested" in a VIP section.

Twenty minutes later, the lights of the establishment came on and the brothers were handed a bill. Despite feeling taken advantage of, Joseph Lopez told the organization that he paid the bill in full.

Detained in Dubai reported that the brothers were later approached by a man at the party, who invited them back to his Yacht. Despite Joseph Lopez telling the man that he was "done spending for the night," the man insisted they join him, telling the brothers they would be his "American guests."

Upon arriving on the yacht, staff gave the brothers a drink and attempted to charge them $2,722. According to the outlet, the brothers refused before they began to feel strange, with the rest of the night becoming a blur. Joseph Lopez told the outlet that he and his brother were possibly "drugged," per the organization.

“They were drugged by locals after being asked to a yacht party by a local resident,” Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling wrote.

Later in the night, the brothers were confronted by men in black ski masks, who allegedly attempted to put them in a vehicle, per the organization. Feeling they were being abducted, they resisted, the organization reported.

The Lopez brothers were arrested and held at a police station from June 3 to June 12, per the organization, which said they were given bail and a travel ban.

According to the organization, the prosecutor considered charging the brothers with alcohol consumption, resisting resisting arrested and property damage to a patrol vehicle.

Detained in Dubai reported that the Lopez brothers appeared in court last week, facing a charge of drinking alcohol. They were sentenced to one month in prison, per the organization, which added that the brothers will still face a charge related to "damaging government property and assaulting an officer."

The organization said it is pushing for a diplomatic intervention from the United States, with the Lopez brothers asking for an intervention from their local representatives in Ohio: Ohio Representative Mike Carey, Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator J.D. Vance.

“The legal process in Dubai can be drawn out for months and often the punishment is the process,” Detained in Dubai wrote. "Without diplomatic intervention, these boys face potentially years in jails notorious for human rights abuse and torture."