Iraq launches rehab program for extremist inmates

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Iraqi authorities have introduced a rehabilitation program at al-Hoot (Nasiriyah Central Prison) in Dhi Qar province, aimed at reintegrating inmates previously linked to ISIS through ideological, behavioral, and vocational reform.

The initiative, titled I’tidal (Moderation), is backed by the US-led Global Coalition against ISIS, offering structured workshops to counter extremist beliefs and prepare inmates for reintegration into society.

Led by moderate clerics, psychologists, and social workers, the sessions combine religious reorientation with psychological support and hands-on vocational training to help participants build viable careers upon release.

According to officials from Iraq’s Ministry of Justice, the program’s first phase covers approximately 250 inmates in al-Hoot, one of Iraq’s highest-security prisons. Authorities plan to expand it to other high-security facilities in 2025. Each three-month cycle includes ideological courses, behavioral therapy, and psychological evaluations.

They underscored that the goal is to “inoculate inmates against extremist ideology” and equip them with the intellectual, humanitarian, and professional tools needed to reintegrate positively into society after completing their sentences.

In a statement, the Global Coalition praised the effort, calling I’tidal “a vital step toward long-term stability.” The Coalition noted that such efforts address “the ideological and social foundations of extremism and violence.”

في سجن الناصرية، تعمل السلطات العراقية على تنفيذ برنامج “اعتدال” لإعادة تأهيل السجناء الذين كانوا مرتبطين بتنظيم داعش .من خلال ورش فكرية وسلوكية ومهنية، يهدف البرنامج إلى ترسيخ نبذ التطرف، وتمكين السجناء من الاندماج في المجتمع بعد الإفراج عنهم والمساهمة في بنائه بشكل إيجابي. — التحالف الدولي (@CoalitionAR) October 13, 2025

Commenting on the initiative, armed groups expert Hassan Attallah described I’tidal as a progressive approach to prison reform. “This program shifts the function of prisons from punishment to awareness-building,” he told Shafaq News.

Still, Attallah cautioned that the program’s long-term impact depends on sustained post-release support. “Without follow-up, employment, and educational opportunities, the risk of re-radicalization remains high,” he warned.