Global coalition quells ISIS leadership lifespan

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition against ISIS conveyed that the lifespan of the organization's leaders has considerably diminished, attributed to the concerted efforts exerted by the coalition to dismantle the terrorist group.

The coalition, formed in the aftermath of ISIS's widespread expansion across Iraq and Syria, released a statement on its social media platforms, asserting, "The leadership of ISIS remains in a state of constant flux, with each successive leader meeting their demise more swiftly than their predecessor. If this trend signifies anything, it underscores the destructive path they tread, as well as the resolute commitment of the international coalition to eradicate terrorism."

Illustrating the notable reduction in the tenure of these leaders, the coalition, established in 2014, disseminated an image showcasing the evolving timeline of their command. Notably, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who led the organization for six years, met his demise in October 2019. Following this, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi led for a span of 15 months, followed by Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi who held the position for 10 months, and Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi whose leadership lasted five months. Curiously, the name of Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi bears a question mark, signifying uncertainty surrounding his fate.

This month, ISIS disclosed the selection of Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as its new leader, marking the first confirmation of the demise of its previous leader, whom Turkey claimed to have eliminated in April.