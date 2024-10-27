Iraq's ongoing battle against ISIS: Sleeper cells lurking in the deserts

Shafaq News/ In the shadow of its territorial defeat, ISIS continues to pose significant challenges for Iraq and the broader region. With remnants of the once-powerful group still active, the Iraqi army has shifted its focus to counter-insurgency operations, striving to root out sleeper cells and dismantle command structures.

ISIS's Rise and Territorial Ambitions

ISIS emerged from the remnants of al-Qaeda in Iraq around 2011, exploiting the fragile political climate and regional instability in both Iraq and Syria. By 2014, the group had declared a caliphate, establishing control over vast areas, including approximately 40% of Iraq’s territory. Key cities such as Mosul fell under ISIS control, fueling their prominence and intensifying global concern.

A combined force—local Iraqi and Kurdish fighters with the backing of the US-led Global Coalition—launched a relentless campaign to dismantle ISIS’s territorial hold. By December 2017, 95% of the ISIS-controlled lands were reclaimed, including Mosul and Raqqa, effectively dismantling the group’s proclaimed caliphate.

Despite this achievement, ISIS retained a residual influence through insurgent tactics, maintaining sleeper cells that occasionally carried out attacks.

Evolving Tactics and Strategic Partnerships

In response to this insurgent threat, the US and Iraq shifted from direct military engagement to a cooperative advisory partnership, focused on preventing an ISIS resurgence. The Iraqi government declared victory over ISIS, yet recognized the continued presence of ISIS elements in northern and western Iraq, especially in areas difficult to monitor due to rugged terrain and sparse military presence.

Ali Nima Al-Bandawi, a member of Iraq’s Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, emphasized that Iraqi forces actively monitor and disrupt ISIS operations, assuring, “Only small groups of ISIS fighters remain, moving sporadically in remote desert areas. They pose no real threat, as security forces closely monitor their movements and conduct continuous preemptive operations to eliminate the remaining cells.”

Political analyst Abdul Jabbar Al-Jubouri described ISIS’s current activity as limited, with isolated cells operating across the deserts of Nineveh, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Diyala. These cells rely on occasional local support for intelligence, logistics, and supplies. “These sporadic operations are ISIS's attempt to assert its presence,” Al-Jubouri explained to Shafaq News, “but the group is in its final stages and poses no real threat.”

Major Operations Against ISIS

The Iraqi army has initiated several key operations to dismantle ISIS's remaining influence, including Operation Will of Victory which targeted the western Al-Anbar province, Operation Phantom Strike which concentrated efforts in northern and western regions, Operation Will of the Victorious Nation focused on the Hawija area in Kirkuk, and Operation Will of the Leader that aimed at western desert territories.

In parallel, security forces in the Kurdistan Region have been conducting sustained operations in coordination with federal forces.

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their operations against terrorism, resulting in the arrest and killing of dozens, including prominent leaders.

In August, four ISIS leaders were killed as a result of a raid in western Iraq. The four leaders are Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, who was responsible for all ISIS operations in Iraq; Abu Hammam, who oversaw all operations in the western part of the country; Abu-Ali al-Tunisi, who oversaw technical development, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi, who was responsible for military operations in western Iraq.

Two months later, Shahadhah 'Allawi Salih 'Ulaywi al-Bajjari, also known as Abu Issa, who was identified as the "Wali of Kirkuk" was killed, along with Abu Omar al-Qurayshi, the so-called ISIS Wali of Saladin.

In addition, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani recently announced a critical blow to ISIS’s hierarchy: the death of Iraq’s “Wali” and eight senior leaders during a coordinated strike in the Hamrin Mountains of Saladin Province. Conducted by the Joint Operations Command and supported by Coalition forces, the operation eliminated key figures, including Jasim al-Mazroui, alias “Abu Abdul Qadir.”

Despite these efforts, experts pointed out that much equipment is still needed for the Iraqi army to continue its duties.

Challenges Facing the Iraqi Army

The Iraqi army is grappling with a myriad of challenges that hinder its operational effectiveness. Equipment shortages and outdated technology plague the force, a consequence of historical sanctions following the Gulf War that have restricted the import of military assets and spare parts. Economic instability and rampant corruption have further constrained funding for military expenditures, resulting in maintenance issues that compromise the readiness of existing military assets. While foreign support, particularly from the US, has been vital, it has proven insufficient for fully sustaining Iraq’s armed forces.

In addition to these systemic issues, logistical challenges have severely impacted the distribution and availability of military equipment. Collectively, these factors contribute to the Iraqi army's ongoing struggle to maintain a fully equipped and effective fighting force.

Security expert Adnan Al-Kanani highlighted the critical need for “advanced technologies” to bolster Iraq’s counter-terrorism efforts. He stressed that “while Iraqi intelligence plays a vital role in combating terrorist threats, the integration of tools such as drones, thermal sensors, and surveillance cameras is essential for effectively tracking and intercepting terrorist elements, especially along Iraq’s borders.”