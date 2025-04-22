US bombs multiple targets across Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US forces carried out multiple airstrikes across Yemen, targeting sites in several provinces.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that four strikes hit Hodeidah International Airport, while additional attacks were launched on the city of Hodeidah itself. In the northern province of Saada, four raids targeted Al-Salem district. Another strike was reported in the Al-Barh area of Maqbanah district in Taiz province.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet commented on the incident.

Earlier today, Houthis reported that air defenses shot down a US drone in Hajjah province. They claimed they have downed seven US MQ-9 Reaper drones within the past month.

According to the group, the US has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Yemen since mid-March, following the launch of a broad American military campaign ordered by President Donald Trump.