US blockade diverts 20 Iranian ships

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two ships and inspected two others since resuming its naval blockade against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Wednesday.

CENTCOM also maintained that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has no authority over movement through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the waterway as open to free navigation.

Since early May, US forces have assisted nearly 1,000 vessels and facilitated the passage of around 500 million barrels of crude oil through the narrow maritime corridor, the command added.

CENTCOM forces continue to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of July 29 CENTCOM has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. pic.twitter.com/OKe8XSZGka — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 29, 2026

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump indicated that "good talks" were underway with Iran over the strategic gateway, while reaffirming that military strikes could resume if negotiations fail.

Trump had abruptly halted a two-week US bombing campaign aimed at ending Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. Before the conflict, the waterway carried around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Iran effectively closed the Strait to vessels not affiliated with it following a US and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28.