US attacks Iran-linked facility in Syria

Shafaq News / The United States, for the second time in recent weeks, carried out strikes on Wednesday against a weapon storage facility in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said was used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups.

As tensions soar over the Israel-Hamas conflict, U.S. and coalition troops have been attacked at least 40 times in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed forces since the start of October. Forty-five U.S. troops have suffered traumatic brain injuries or minor wounds.

In a statement, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes were conducted by two U.S. F-15 fighters and were in response to the recent attacks against U.S. forces.

Austin said the attacks against U.S. troops must stop.

"If attacks by Iran's proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people," Austin added.

A senior U.S. military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military had watched the location in Deir al Zor province for some time and was confident there were no civilian casualties.

The official said the military had tracked a "couple" of people near the facility overnight, though they were not believed to be civilians and an analysis was ongoing to see if anyone was killed.

The United States has occasionally carried out retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed forces in the region after they attack American forces.

On Oct. 26, U.S. forces attacked two facilities used by the IRGC and groups its backs.

