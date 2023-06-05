US Spokesperson Criticizes Iran's Proposed Alliance with Gulf States

Shafaq News/ US 5th Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Tim Hawkins criticized Iran's recent declaration of its intention to ally with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, calling it "defies reason."
"It defies reason that Iran, the number one cause of regional instability, claims it wants to form a naval security alliance to protect the waters it threatens," Hawkins told Breaking Defence.
He said that Iran has attacked or seized 15 internationally flagged merchant vessels in the past two years alone.
Earlier, Iranian state-linked media, Fars, reported that navy commander Shahram Irani said that Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain, planned to form a naval alliance that would also include Iraq, India, and Pakistan.
Although Irani didn't specify details, he said that the region's countries have realized that only cooperation brings security to the area.
Given the region's strained relations and ongoing geopolitical tensions, Iran's proposal to ally with Gulf states has raised Western eyebrows. However, skepticism remains high regarding Iran's intentions and the feasibility of such an alliance, particularly considering the conflicting interests and geopolitical rivalries that have long characterized the relationship between Iran and Gulf nations.
As the situation unfolds, observers continue to monitor the developments and assess the potential impact of this proposed alliance on regional dynamics and maritime security in the North Indian Ocean region.