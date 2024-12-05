US, Russia Military Chiefs discuss hypersonic missile test, Ukraine conflict

Shafaq News/ Russia's top military officer warned his US counterpart last week about planned hypersonic missile tests in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, urging the US Navy to avoid the test area for safety reasons, a US official said.

Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, initiated a phone call with Gen. CQ Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Nov. 27. During the call, Gerasimov informed Brown of Russia's intent to test its hypersonic missiles in the region, which is currently home to US Navy assets, including amphibious ships with 2,200 Marines and destroyers providing missile defense for Israel.

The two military leaders also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, exploring ways to avoid escalation between the US and Russia, according to the official. The conversation was the first between Gerasimov and Brown since the latter assumed his role earlier this year.

Brown’s spokesman, Capt. JD Dorsey, confirmed the call and said that it was made at Russia’s request. "The leaders discussed a number of global and regional security issues, including Ukraine," Dorsey said. He added that at Gerasimov's request, the call had not been publicly disclosed until Wednesday.

The phone call between the two military leaders came as tensions between Russia and the US over the Ukraine conflict continue to simmer. The two also discussed the use of long-range US missiles by Ukraine against targets inside Russia, and Russia's response with a recent Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) strike on Ukraine.