US Measles outbreak worsens: 880+ cases in Q1 2025

Shafaq News/ Measles cases in the United States have reached 884 since January, more than three times the total recorded in 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Texas accounts for the largest share, with over 640 infections reported, most in the western part of the state. The outbreak also resulted in three deaths: two elementary school children and one adult in New Mexico, none of whom were vaccinated.

Outbreaks are currently active in 11 states, including Indiana, Michigan, Montana, and Oklahoma.

The CDC links the surge to a drop in measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine coverage following the COVID-19 pandemic. A rise in religious and personal belief exemptions has further weakened population immunity.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that begins in the respiratory system and spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis, and a widespread rash. In some cases, the disease can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, or death.

Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, imported cases continue to trigger outbreaks in under-vaccinated communities.