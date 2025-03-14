US, Israel plan Gaza relocation to East Africa

Shafaq News/ The United States and Israel have discussed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, according to US and Israeli officials cited by The Associated Press.

The discussions are part of a broader plan linked to US President Donald Trump, which proposed relocating over two million Gaza residents to Jordan and Egypt while the US would oversee Gaza’s redevelopment. The plan has faced international criticism and rejection by Arab nations and several other countries.

In their conversation with The Associated Press, American and Israeli officials, who requested anonymity, confirmed talks with Somalia and Somaliland about potential relocation options. US officials also mentioned Sudan’s involvement but indicated uncertainty about the progress and level of engagement in those talks.

The communications with Sudan, Somalia, and the separatist region of Somaliland, according to the agency, reflect the determination of the US and Israel to proceed with a plan that has raised serious legal and ethical concerns.

Sudanese figures, however, told the AP that they rejected initiatives from the United States, while Somali and Somaliland officials stated they were unaware of any such communications.

As part of the deal, the US removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, restoring the country’s access to international loans and financial aid. Nevertheless, relations with Israel have faltered as Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Two Sudanese figures, speaking anonymously, said Trump administration contacts with Sudan’s military-led government began before Trump’s inauguration. Offers included military support against the RSF, post-war reconstruction aid, and other incentives in return for cooperation in resettling Gaza residents.

As for Somaliland, where leaders have pursued international recognition for over 30 years, the matter remains a “priority” for the region. An American official involved in the efforts confirmed that the US had been quietly engaging with Somaliland on a range of areas that could benefit Washington in exchange for recognition.