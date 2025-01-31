US Congress warns against using Chinese "DeepSeek"

Shafaq News/ Congressional offices in the US have received formal warnings from the Office of the Administrative Officers in the House of Representatives advising against using the Chinese-developed AI application, DeepSeek, Axios reported.

The cautionary memo, which was distributed to legislative offices, clarified that DeepSeek is still under review by the Office of the Administrative Officers and has not been authorized for official use in the House of Representatives.

Axios highlighted concerns over the growing influence of DeepSeek, a low-cost Chinese AI tool that could potentially disrupt major US AI players like OpenAI. Developed in China, DeepSeek has garnered attention for its affordability and strong performance capabilities. The platform is open-source, allowing a wide range of users to access and utilize various AI tools, including chatbots and APIs designed for integration into diverse applications.

Despite its advantages, the AI tool raised concerns regarding data privacy and security, as user data is stored on servers in China, according to TechRadar.