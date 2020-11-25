US’ Biden: This Is Not a Third Obama Term

Shafaq News/ President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Trump administration has already begun to reach out to his transition team, and he described the effort as "sincere," a day after a federal agency released a letter to formally begin the transition of power.

Biden said in an exclusive interview with NBC News, "I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America,".

"I will also be moving to do away with some of the, I think, very damaging executive orders that have significantly impacted on making the climate worse and making us less healthy, from methane to a whole range of things the president has done."

"President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America first. It's been America alone."

Biden also confirmed in the interview that during his first 100 days in office, he wants to get immigration reform and Covid-19 relief through Congress.

Biden, who said he has not spoken directly with President Donald Trump since the race was called, said his administration will not be "a third Obama term," because the world has changed so much during the Trump years.

"We face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration," he said.