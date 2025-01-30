Trump blames Biden and Obama for deadly plane collision

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump addressed the tragic collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, which occurred earlier that morning, resulting in over 60 fatalities.

In a press briefing, Trump described the location of the crash as "incredibly poor," and confirmed that "unfortunately, there are no survivors" from the disaster near Washington DC's Reagan National Airport.

He added that the White House has "strong opinions" about what led to the collision, though the cause remains unclear. "We don't know what caused this accident, but we have some very strong ideas and thoughts," Trump stated.

The president also blamed former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama for reducing air safety standards, calling Wednesday night "a dark and painful night in our nation's capital and in our history."

Trump pledged to work "very hard in the coming days" and assured that his administration would provide support to those affected by the tragedy, adding, "We believe we have some good ideas, but we will find out how this catastrophe happened, and we will ensure nothing like this happens again."