US Ambassador to Israel expresses concern over Gaza ceasefire talks

Shafaq News / US Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, stated on Thursday that "differences are narrowing" in the discussions regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, after a Hamas delegation voiced dissatisfaction with Israel's positions and left Cairo.

During a conference in Tel Aviv, Lew remarked, "The differences are being narrowed. It is not yet an agreement. Everyone's looking towards Ramadan, which is coming close. I can't tell you that it will be successful, but it is not yet the case that it is broken down."

In response, a senior official in Hamas, who preferred anonymity, affirmed that their delegation left Cairo, where they were engaged in talks regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that "The initial (Israeli) responses do not meet the minimum requirements related to the permanent cessation of hostilities, the complete withdrawal of its (Israel) forces from Gaza, the return of displaced persons to their homes, and the start of relief, shelter, and reconstruction, which ensures sustainable calm."

On the other hand, Israel demands Hamas to provide a detailed list of the names of hostages who are still alive in Gaza. However, Hamas stated that they do not know who among them is "alive or dead."

Nevertheless, negotiations are not yet concluded, as stated by another official in the Palestinian movement, requesting anonymity. He added that "mediators informed Hamas that efforts will continue to reach an agreement."

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children.

In addition, more than 1.5 million were displaced.

Last month, the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, warned that famine is stalking Gaza as aid agencies struggle to deliver food to the north of the enclave.

Lazzarini said humanitarian aid has not reached northern Gaza people for over a month.

Figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) showed that at least 500,000 people are facing famine while nearly the entire population of Gaza, 2.3 million people, is experiencing acute food shortage.