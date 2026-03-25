UN appoints Jean Arnault as envoy to support Middle East peace efforts

Shafaq News- New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy to support efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East, warning that the world faces the risk of a broader war.

Speaking to reporters in the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said he is in close contact with multiple parties in the region and globally, noting that several initiatives aimed at dialogue and peace are currently underway.

He stressed the need for these efforts to succeed, noting that any prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would disrupt the flow of oil, gas, and fertilizers at a critical point in the global agricultural season. “At this moment, it is time to stop escalation and start diplomacy,” Guterres said, adding that UN mediators have offered their services, and that Arnault will do “everything possible” to support peace efforts.

According to the United Nations, Arnault has more than 30 years of diplomatic experience, focusing on mediation and peaceful settlements, including work in UN missions across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. His most recent assignment was in 2021, when he served as Guterres’ personal envoy on Afghanistan and regional issues.

UN officials and other experts have warned that disruptions to fertilizer shipments and rising energy prices linked to the conflict with Iran could trigger a new surge in food prices in vulnerable countries, potentially leading to prolonged economic setbacks as many nations continue to recover from successive global shocks.