UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Syria following al-Assad's fall

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency closed-door session on Monday to discuss developments in Syria, upon the request of Russia.

“The session, at 08:00 p.m. (GMT), will take place behind closed doors to address the implications of the latest developments,” Diplomatic sources confirmed to AFP.

The urgency of the meeting follows a major announcement on Sunday morning, when Syrian opposition forces declared, via a brief televised statement on state media, the "liberation of Damascus and the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad."

The opposition groups, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham—an organization designated as a terrorist group and banned in the United States, European Union, and Russia, launched an offensive on November 27 against Syrian government forces. By December 7, they had seized key cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, Homs, and Damascus.