UN Chief threatens Israeli army with sexual violence listing

Shafaq News – New York

Israeli army could be included in an upcoming UN Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned, citing concerns over alleged violations against Palestinians.

The annual SRSV report, compiled by the UN Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, documents such abuses committed in armed conflicts.

In a letter to Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon yesterday, Guterres revealed that “credible information of violations by Israeli armed and security forces, perpetrated against Palestinians in several prisons, a detention center, and a military base,” adding that Israel’s “consistent denial of access to United Nations monitors” has hindered a definitive assessment of patterns and trends.

Guterres urged Israel to take “necessary measures to ensure immediate cessation of all acts of sexual violence.”

In a post on X, Danon said he had received “an unusual letter” from Guterres containing “serious accusations against the State of Israel for sexual violence against Palestinian detainees,” which he described as “baseless and based on biased publications.”

היום נשלח אליי מכתב חריג ממזכ״ל האו״ם, אנטוניו גוטרש, המפיץ האשמה חמורה נגד מדינת ישראל ״על אלימות מינית נגד עצירים פלסטינים״. המזכ״ל בחר שוב לאמץ האשמות חסרות בסיס, הנשענות על פרסומים מגמתיים. על האו״ם להתמקד בפשעי המלחמה המזעזעים של חמאס ובשחרור כל החטופים באופן מיידי. ישראל… pic.twitter.com/4WTggOnXZn — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) August 12, 2025

In March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported that Israel had increasingly used sexual, reproductive, and other forms of gender-based violence against Palestinians, framing it as part of a broader attempt to erode their right to self-determination.

The Israeli military has consistently denied accusations of systematic abuse.