UN: Around 30% of Syrian refugees want to return home

Shafaq News/ UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated that nearly 30% of the millions of Syrian refugees living in Middle Eastern countries are planning to return home next year, marking a sharp increase from nearly 0% last year.

Speaking to a small group of journalists in Damascus, Grandi said, “The needle has finally moved, after years of decline. The number of Syrians wishing to return was close to zero, but now it’s nearly 30% in just a few weeks.”

Grandi also noted that nearly 200,000 refugees have already returned since Assad’s fall, along with an additional 300,000 who fled to Syria from Lebanon during the Hezbollah-Israel conflict. He believes that most of these returnees have remained in the country.

Notably, the ongoing Syrian conflict has forced millions to seek refuge worldwide, with Turkiye hosting the largest number of Syrian refugees, totalling 3,112,683, according to the latest UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) data. Lebanon follows as the second-largest host, with 774,697 refugees, while Germany leads Europe with 716,728 Syrians. Other countries in the region include Jordan (628,135), Iraq (286,099), and Egypt (156,465).

The return of these refugees remains a key goal of the new Syrian government. However, Grandi acknowledged that the civil war left severe damage, with large portions of major cities destroyed, a collapse in public services, and a vast majority of Syrians living in poverty. “Syria is still under harsh Western sanctions that severely limit the economy,” Grandi remarked. “The situation is dire, and lifting some sanctions could help improve the conditions in regions where people are returning.”

To help returning Syrians, many of whom sell their belongings to fund the journey back, Grandi said that UN agencies are offering some financial assistance for relocation and food, as well as aiding in the rebuilding of at least some of the destroyed homes. “There is a real need for further support from donors, and I believe sanctions need to be revisited," he added.

While Grandi did not directly comment on the US administration's recent decision to significantly scale back foreign aid programs, he highlighted the potential for improving conditions in returnee areas. “If sanctions were lifted, this would improve conditions on the ground for those returning,” Grandi emphasized.

Earlier this month, the US issued a six-month exemption from sanctions for some sectors, including energy, but the Syrian government maintains that further easing is necessary to revitalize the country's economy.

Grandi also commented on the political process being led by the new administration under Ahmed al-Shara, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, which aims to establish a governing authority by March . “The refugees are listening to what the new administration is saying,” Grandi said. “That’s why I believe many have decided to return… but if these positive steps continue, more people will follow.”