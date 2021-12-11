Report

Syrian refugees demonstrate demanding transfer from the Kurdistan Region 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-11T10:52:33+0000
Syrian refugees demonstrate demanding transfer from the Kurdistan Region 

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Kurdish Syrian refugees on Saturday organized a demonstration near the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, to demand better living conditions for their families.

Demonstrations said that they have a "calm life" in the Kurdistan Region, but they prefer to go back to their hometowns in Syria.

The representative of the demonstrators said that they demanded the UN to transfer them to a third country, and the latter promised to spare no effort to respond to their demands.

According to the latest surveys, the Region shelters nearly 250 thousand Syrian refugees.

