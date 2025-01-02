Syrians in Erbil: Mixed views on returning home amid uncertainty

Shafaq News/ Syrian refugees in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, have shared varying perspectives on the possibility of returning to their homeland amid the recent political and security developments in Syria.

Their opinions, expressed in interviews with Shafaq News Agency, highlight a blend of fears regarding Syria’s uncertain future and conditional hopes for return, contingent on improved circumstances. Many, however, prefer to remain in their stable lives in the Kurdistan Region.

Fear of Returning

Khaled, a Syrian refugee who has lived in Erbil since 2015, expressed his apprehension about returning to Syria. “Although I miss my city and dream of going back one day, I feel deeply anxious about Syria’s future. The security and economic conditions there are completely unstable. I fear losing everything we’ve built here over the past years,” he told Shafaq News.

He added, “I’ve started a small business in Erbil and managed to provide my family with a relatively stable life. For me, returning would be a huge risk unless there are significant and clear changes in the political and security situation there.”

Conditional Optimism

Reem, a mother of two who has been in Erbil since 2017, also shared her perspective. “Every day, I remember our old home and the streets of our city. However, returning is not that simple. There must be clear guarantees of safety, as well as opportunities for work and education. We need a stable environment to live with dignity,” she said.

While she doesn’t rule out the idea of returning, she emphasized that it must be a well-planned and safe return, stating, “I don’t want to put my children in an unstable situation after we’ve provided them with a stable life in Erbil. If conditions improve, I’d be among the first to return. But we still don’t know what shape the new government in Syria will take or what the future holds.”

Firm Rejection of Returning

Amer, a Syrian refugee in his thirties, expressed a clear refusal to consider returning to Syria. “I’ve started a new life here in Erbil. I built my own business and now feel stable and secure. Returning would mean losing everything I’ve worked for over the years,” he said.

Amer pointed to the unresolved security, political, and economic challenges in Syria as key factors in his decision, stating, “For me, the situation in Syria is still highly complicated. I don’t think I’m ready to give up my stability here for an uncertain future there.”

A Growing Presence in the Kurdistan Region

Iraq is currently hosting around 280,000 Syrian refugees, with the majority living in the Kurdistan region. An estimated 122,000 refugees reside in Erbil Governorate, including both the city and nearby camps. Of this number, 92,000 live in Erbil and its surrounding areas outside of camps, while the rest are distributed across various camps in Iraq, such as Domiz, Qushtapa, Basirma, Darashakran, Gozarto, Sharya, Akre, Makhmour, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Syrian refugees have established a strong foothold in the Iraqi labor market. Hundreds of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, resorts, factories, and companies, heavily rely on Syrian workers. Many refugees have also launched their own ventures, particularly in the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.