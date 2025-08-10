Turkiye orders Syrian refugees to leave Marash camp

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Sunday, Turkish authorities instructed residents of the Marash refugee camp, which houses around 2,500 Syrian families, to leave the site in the coming days, either relocating to the city of Marash or returning to Syria.

Sources inside the camp told Shafaq News that residents are experiencing anxiety over the order, amid an absence of clear alternatives or guarantees to protect their rights and ensure adequate living conditions.

According to the sources, many families refuse to return to Syria, preferring to remain in Turkiye despite the difficult circumstances.

Following the mass exodus of Syrians seeking refuge, the Turkish government, with the support of international organizations, established numerous camps in provinces bordering Syria to provide immediate shelter and humanitarian aid to the displaced population.

The Marash refugee camp was one of the largest such facilities, providing Syrian families with basic amenities, including temporary housing, food, and access to educational and health services.

Over time, however, Turkiye’s policy toward Syrian refugees began to shift. The government initiated a process of closing some of the larger, more formal camps and encouraging refugees to integrate into Turkish cities or, in some cases, return to designated zones in Syria.

Official figures show that approximately 200,000 refugees have voluntarily returned to Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8, 2024.