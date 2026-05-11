UK sanctions 10+ Iran-linked individuals and firms

Shafaq News- London

Britain imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran on Monday, accusing them of involvement in “hostile activity” and efforts to destabilize the United Kingdom and other countries.

The measures, announced by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), include asset freezes, travel bans, and director disqualification sanctions targeting individuals, the “Zindashti Network,” and two exchange companies accused of facilitating operations linked to the Iranian government.

British authorities claimed that some of those designated were involved in threatening, planning, or conducting attacks against people and assets in Britain and abroad.

Under UK sanctions rules, funds and economic resources belonging to designated individuals or entities must be frozen, while providing financial resources to them is prohibited unless authorized by a government license. British authorities warned that violations of sanctions laws could constitute a criminal offense.

The move comes a month after British police investigated possible Iran-linked involvement in a series of arson attacks targeting Jewish sites in London, which triggered counter-terrorism inquiries and warnings over alleged hostile activity by Tehran or groups operating on its behalf.

Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations of involvement in attacks or plots in the UK and elsewhere.