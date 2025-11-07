UK lifts sanctions on Syria’s transitional President

Shafaq News – London

The United Kingdom on Friday removed Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its sanctions list.

Following a similar decision by the United Nations Security Council, the move comes days before al-Sharaa’s expected meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

In a statement, the British government described the move as “a significant moment, nearly one year after the fall of [former president Bashar] Asad and the beginning of a new chapter of hope for the Syrian people,” praising Damascus for its progress on political transition, counterterrorism, and chemical weapons compliance.

London confirmed that it voted in favor of the UN resolution, noting that the delisting of al-Sharaa and Khattab under the 1267 sanctions regime reflects Syria’s steps “toward stability and reform.”

The decision comes amid a broader diplomatic shift following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024. Al-Sharaa, formerly head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and once linked to Al-Qaeda, had been sanctioned in 2014 after HTS launched operations in Syria.

In April 2025, the UK also lifted asset freezes on key Syrian institutions, including the Ministries of Defense and Interior and the Central Bank, to help support Syria’s post-conflict economic recovery.

