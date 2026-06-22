UK’s Starmer steps aside, opens race for Labour leadership

Shafaq News- London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the Labour Party and resign as prime minister after concluding that he no longer has enough backing to take the party into the next general election.

“I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace,” Starmer stated. “Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

Starmer called becoming prime minister “the proudest moment” of his life and recalled inheriting a Labour Party he viewed as “politically, financially and morally bankrupt.”

His resignation now opens a succession process under Britain's parliamentary system, in which the party holding a majority in the House of Commons forms the government and its leader serves as prime minister. With Labour commanding a comfortable majority, the process of replacing Starmer as premier will begin with the election of a new party leader.

He asked the party to set a timetable for the contest, with nominations due to open on July 9, and pledged to remain in office until the process concludes to ensure “an orderly handover of power.” Labour, he said, would have a new head in place before parliament returns from its summer recess in September.