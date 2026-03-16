PM Starmer: UK to avoid Iran war, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday insisted the United Kingdom will steer clear of a broader conflict with Iran, while coordinating with allies to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and maintain secure shipping lanes.

Speaking to Reuters, Starmer outlined steps to shield UK households from the fallout of the Middle East conflict, stressing support for working-class families facing rising prices linked to international tensions.

“The government is considering a financial aid package of around £50 million to assist the most vulnerable households,” he added, cautioning companies against exploiting the crisis to raise prices and indicating that legal action could target firms found to be profiting unfairly.

The statements come as hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel enter their 17th day. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that securing the Strait of Hormuz will take time and require international cooperation, urging NATO members to help protect the strategic waterway.

Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France rejected Trump’s call, stressing the need to weigh national interests and assess whether their vessels are ready for such a mission.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of the world’s oil and roughly 4.5% of global trade. Recent moves by Iran have effectively slowed traffic through the maritime gateway, pushing oil prices over 20% higher to more than $104 per barrel, the highest level since July 2022.