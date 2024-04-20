U.S. to sanction Israeli army unit for West Bank human rights violations

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce sanctions against the Israel Defense Forces "Netzah Yehuda" battalion for human rights violations in the occupied West Bank, according to three U.S. sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Axios.

It would be the first instance of the U.S. imposing sanctions on an Israeli military unit.

The sources revealed that the sanctions will prohibit the battalion and its members from receiving U.S. military assistance or training.

The decision stems from a 1997 law introduced by then-Senator Patrick Leahy, which bars U.S. foreign aid and Defense Department training programs from supporting foreign security, military, and police units credibly accused of human rights violations.

The announcement follows a report from ProPublica on Thursday, which detailed a special State Department panel's recommendation to disqualify multiple Israeli military and police units operating in the West Bank from receiving U.S. aid based on alleged human rights abuses.

During a press conference in Italy on Friday, Blinken addressed the recommendation, stating that determinations have been made following the panel's investigation. "You can expect to see them in the days ahead," Blinken affirmed.

A U.S. official clarified that the determination regarding the Netzah Yehuda unit is rooted in incidents predating the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, all occurring in the West Bank.

While several other Israeli army and police units were investigated, they will not face sanctions as they have reportedly rectified their conduct, according to one source.

The Netzah Yehuda battalion, established as a particular unit for ultra-orthodox soldiers, has recently been scrutinized for its actions in the West Bank. Investigations into the battalion's conduct began in late 2022 following several reported incidents of violence against Palestinian civilians.

In January 2023, the battalion was relocated from the West Bank to the Golan Heights, a decision reportedly influenced by multiple incidents of violence against Palestinian civilians attributed to its members.