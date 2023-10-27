U.S. and Chinese foreign ministers discuss bilateral and global issues

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed a wide range of topics encompassing bilateral, regional, and global issues with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, who is currently visiting Washington.

In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. State Department confirmed that during the meeting, Blinken extended his condolences to Minister Wang Yi on the passing of former Premier Li Qing, who died on October 27.

The statement further indicated that the diplomatic talks between Blinken and Wang Yi will continue on Friday. Blinken is expected to reiterate that the United States remains committed to defending its interests and values amid the ongoing discussions.