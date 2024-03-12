U.S. Intel warns: China could use TikTok to influence 2024 U.S. elections

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Avril Haines, Director of U.S. National Intelligence, cautioned that China could "exploit" the TikTok app to influence the 2024 U.S. elections.

Haines noted that Chinese leaders consider global power projection vital in countering U.S. influence. However, she highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping's emphasis on economic growth might deter election interference to avoid damaging U.S.-China relations and deterring foreign investments.

In response to a query from Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi regarding the potential use of TikTok by the ruling Communist Party of China to sway elections, Haines stated, "We cannot discount the possibility that the Chinese Communist Party would utilize it."

The U.S. intelligence warning follows President Joe Biden's recent launch of a TikTok account to engage young audiences and garner support.

In an interview with CBS, U.S. presidential candidate former president Donald Trump asserted that TikTok threatens U.S. national security. His concerns coincide with Congress considering legislation this week, potentially giving ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, six months to divest from the app.

On Wednesday, the House is expected to vote on legislation granting ByteDance a swift final deadline to withdraw its investments from the app, which boasts 170 million American users.