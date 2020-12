Shafaq News/ An unidentified problem in an iron factory in Salafchegan Industrial town near Qom, Iran caused an explosion and subsequent fire.

A video circulating on social media claims to show a pall of smoke rising above.

According to Mehr, two workers were killed.

Mehdi Farahani, spokesman for the Qom emergency department told Mehr “So far, about eight are wounded.” He gave no further details

Meanwhile, Emergency services attend the scene following the blast.